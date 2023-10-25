Ryder: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported earnings of $161 million in its third…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported earnings of $161 million in its third quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $3.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.58 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.60 to $2.85. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.24.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.60 to $12.85 per share.

_____

