Rush Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $80.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 96 cents.

The commercial vehicle retailer posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period.

