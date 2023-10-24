VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Rush Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Rush Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) on Tuesday reported net income of $80.3 million in its third quarter.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share.

The commercial vehicle dealership operator posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUSHA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUSHA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up