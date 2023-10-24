RTX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $984 million in…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $984 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $13.46 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.95 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.71 billion.

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.98 to $5.02 per share, with revenue expected to be $74 billion.

