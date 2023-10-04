RPM International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $201.1 million.

The Medina, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.64 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.