RPM International, Acuity Brands rise; Cal-Maine, Helen of Troy fall, Wednesday, 10/4/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

RPM International Inc., up $5.81 to $98.61.

The specialty chemicals company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $11.62 to $179.

The lighting maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Helen of Troy Ltd., down $8.36 to $105.28.

The Hydro Flask maker expects stagnant earnings this quarter because of retailers’ growing caution.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $3.46 to $44.04.

The egg producer’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell far short of analysts’ forecasts.

A10 Networks Inc., down $4.13 to $11.04.

The provider of networking technologies gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Insulet Corp., down $4.73 to $152.07.

The maker of insulin infusion systems’ chief financial officer is stepping down.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $4.33 to $111.50.

Energy companies slipped along with the price of crude oil.

Palantir Technologies Inc., up 83 cents to $15.73.

The data analysis company is reportedly close to securing a contract with Britain’s National Health Service.

