RPC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — RPC Inc. (RES) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.3 million in its third…

Listen now to WTOP News

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — RPC Inc. (RES) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $330.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RES

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.