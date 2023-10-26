Royal Caribbean: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.01 billion. The…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.01 billion.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $3.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, came to $3.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.43 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.47.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.58 to $6.63 per share.

