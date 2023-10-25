Rollins: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $127.8 million. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $127.8 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $840.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $827.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.