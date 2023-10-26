Rogers Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported earnings of $19 million in its…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported earnings of $19 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.24 per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $229.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.10.

