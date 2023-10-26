Live Radio
Rogers Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported earnings of $19 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.24 per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $229.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.10.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

