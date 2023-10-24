Robert Half: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $95.5 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

