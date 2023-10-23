RLI Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — RLI Corp. (RLI) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $13.5 million. The…

The Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The specialty insurance company posted revenue of $331.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $350.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.7 million.

