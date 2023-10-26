Rithm: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 6:57 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $216.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $921.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RITM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RITM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

