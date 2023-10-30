Revvity: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $9.5 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $9.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.18 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $670.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $692.2 million.

Revvity expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.53 to $4.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.72 billion to $2.74 billion.

