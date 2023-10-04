Live Radio
Resources Connection: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 4, 2023, 4:14 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $170.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGP

