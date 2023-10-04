Resources Connection: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.1 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $170.2 million in the period.

