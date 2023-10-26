ResMed: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $219.4 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $219.4 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

