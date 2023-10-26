Republic Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $480.2 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $480.2 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $3.83 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.79 billion.

Republic Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.46 to $5.49 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RSG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.