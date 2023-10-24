VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Renasant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Renasant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $42.3 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $244.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $166.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up