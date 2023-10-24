Renasant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $42.3 million.…

Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $42.3 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $244.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $166.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.6 million.

