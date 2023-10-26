Reliance Steel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) on Thursday reported profit of $295…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) on Thursday reported profit of $295 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $4.99. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $5 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $3.62 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Reliance Steel expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.70 to $3.90.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.