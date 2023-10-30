VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Red River Bancshares: Q3…

Red River Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 8:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Monday reported net income of $8 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Alexandria, Louisiana, said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRBI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up