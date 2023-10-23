RBB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported net income of $12 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported net income of $12 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $63.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.3 million, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBB

