Ranger Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Tuesday reported profit of $9.4 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $164.4 million in the period.

Ranger Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $630 million to $640 million.

