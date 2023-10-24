Range Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $49.4 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $609.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $648.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $619.1 million.

