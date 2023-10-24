VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » Range Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 5:07 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $49.4 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $609.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $648.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $619.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

