Rambus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported profit of $103.2 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $134.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Rambus expects its per-share earnings to range from $125 to $143.

