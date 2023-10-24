Questions You Should Be Prepared to Answer as a Job Reference

Reference questions are a tremendously powerful tool that helps employers understand whether they’re bringing aboard the best candidate for the…

Reference questions are a tremendously powerful tool that helps employers understand whether they’re bringing aboard the best candidate for the role.

Reference checks are also one of the best ways for them to learn about the soft skills that are increasingly important in the workplace. Being a reference is also a great way to expand your networking pool and stay in tune with industry hiring needs and recruitment discussions.

If a previous employee or colleague reaches out for permission to list you as a reference, here are some reference check questions you should be prepared to answer:

— Does the candidate have interpersonal skills?

— Is this person adaptable and a good problem solver?

— Does the candidate demonstrate high standards and positive values?

— Is your colleague professional and committed to their field of expertise?

— How does this applicant stand out from the crowd?

— What are some areas for improvement?

— Would you hire or work with this candidate again?

— Would you be open to considering a new role yourself?

Companies rely on information from reference check questions to avoid hiring candidates who are disruptive in the workplace, bullies, or unable to abide by ethical and other workplace protocols. And with the rise of artificial intelligence and the skills needed to support new systems, employers are looking beyond work history and accomplishments and are specifically probing for more insights on the top soft skills needed in today’s workplace, including collaboration, adaptability and problem-solving.

Along with some examples of employee reference questions you can expect, here are some tips on ways you can prepare to provide helpful information.

[READ: Common Job Interview Questions and How to Answer Them.]

Does the Candidate Have Interpersonal Skills?

Does your colleague excel at listening to and communicating with others? Are they a relationship builder? Consider how well the candidate communicates important information, keeps others up to date and manages relationships with co-workers. It’s always good to consider an example of when they resolved a situation with a customer or prospect.

Is This Person Adaptable and a Good Problem Solver?

As AI continues to take over routine tasks in the workplace, the jobs that remain require applicants who can demonstrate soft skills like flexibility and decision-making. Do they accept feedback without getting defensive? How well do they exhibit creativity and self-control under stress? Be prepared to describe how a candidate managed a specific project or dealt with a change.

[READ: Everything You Need to Know About Job References]

Does the Candidate Demonstrate High Standards and Positive Values?

Did your colleague demonstrate a commitment to high standards and other positive values? Do they treat others with respect? When it comes to personal values, recruiters are looking for candidates with a high degree of personal integrity. They are also looking for people who treat others with respect.

Is Your Colleague Professional and Committed to Their Field of Expertise?

Reference seekers will want to know whether you view the candidate as committed to their field of expertise. Do they pay attention to details, learn new skills, and stay on top of technologies that are required and industry best practices? Employers want to hire people who are committed to lifelong learning.

How Does This Applicant Stand Out From the Crowd?

Because there are often many candidates competing for the same position, hiring managers want to know what is unique about this applicant. Consider and be ready to share your colleague’s biggest strengths. What makes him or her special? You might be asked to share how you think that would translate into the new role for which they’re applying.

What Are Some Areas for Improvement?

Conversely, in what areas could your colleague do better? If you’re concerned about giving negative feedback, try framing the answers in a more positive light, such as “Bob has worked on developing his communication skills in order to advance to the next career level.”

Would You Hire or Work With This Candidate Again?

Your answer to this question could help the hiring manager make their final decision on whether to hire your ex-colleague. If you were involved in hiring this person, share your rationale.

Would You Be Open to Considering a New Role Yourself?

In this increasingly tight labor market, recruiters and hiring managers are sourcing new candidates at every opportunity and conversation. Don’t be taken aback if you’re asked whether you’d be open to considering a move.

How to Give a Good Reference

Consider your feedback an opportunity to help both the employer and the job candidate find the best fit possible, as well as to provide insights that will help the employee be more successful if they’re hired. It’s also an occasion to provide a thorough, candid portrait of a candidate’s character, emotional intelligence and other soft skills — for example, their ability to easily adapt to challenges and communicate well with co-workers and customers.

What if you don’t have anything positive to say, or there is negative information that might be important to convey? The benefit of online reference solutions is that they can provide a layer of confidentiality to references. You’re asked to rate the candidate and provide insight, however, your responses will be reported together with other references, so your individual responses will not be attributable to you.

If you’re asked to provide a more traditional phone-based reference, you should know that it’s one of the myths about reference-checking that saying anything negative about a job candidate opens the door to a defamation lawsuit. Most states offer immunity or “conditional privilege” to a reference provider if the information provided about the job candidate is true. You should also make sure that your feedback is relevant and is not related to any personal likes or dislikes.

In addition, questions asked of you should be related to the job role. You should not respond to inappropriate reference check questions about marital status, race, religion, sexual orientation or other factors that are not relevant.

[Read: How to Ace a Job Interview: What to Wear, What to Bring and Other Tips.]

Reference Letter Dos

— Use specific examples. Rather than just saying, “They were great,” try to focus on particular moments where candidates went above and beyond their duties or achieved significant results. Quantify the person’s achievements by saying something like, “Amy exceeded her key performance indicators, or KPIs, by at least 10% each quarter,” suggests Sophia Carter, a career and leadership coach.

— Explain your relationship. If you’re asked to give a reference, don’t assume the hiring manager knows your connection with the requester. Be sure to clarify it. Carter suggests mentioning your own title and years in the field to “establish your expertise in recognizing high achievers.”

— Be honest. When writing a reference letter, it’s always best to stick to the facts and provide a truthful and honest testimony of the person’s abilities. “If the individual is hired and you’ve been less than factual in your reference, that reflects poorly on you and will likely be discovered once the person being hired joins,” says Gianna Driver, chief human resources officer at Exabeam, a global cybersecurity company.

Reference Letter Don’ts

— Ask for self-written letters. If you’re ever asked to write a reference letter for someone, don’t ask them to draft it themselves. While it may seem like the easy route since all you need to do is provide your signature, Carter warns that you should avoid doing so, as it could potentially invalidate the entire endorsement. “If you value the person enough to recommend them, invest the time in crafting the letter yourself,” she says.

— Offer constructive criticism. Unless explicitly required by the organization, Carter says you should avoid highlighting any weaknesses or opportunities for growth of the requester. “Reference letters are typically positive endorsements, so focus on their strengths and achievements,” she adds.

— Write a novel. Hiring managers have many reference letters to review, so a succinct and compelling letter is much more likely to hold their attention. “Keep written reference letters short, sweet and to the point,” Driver says.

Reference Letter Format

Your name

Your address

Your phone number

Your email

Date

Addressee’s name Addressee’s title Addressee’s company name Addressee’s company address

Dear (addressee’s name),

State the reason for writing the reference letter.

Describe your connection with the applicant.

Explain why you think the applicant is a good fit.

Conclude with a call to action.

Best regards,

Your name

Your position

Reference Letter Examples

If you are unsure where to start when writing a reference letter, use the following templates as inspiration to get your creative juices flowing.

Sample Reference Letter for a Colleague

James Berry

Senior Software Engineer

Awesome Company

511 Street

Atlanta, Georgia 31106

(000) 123-1234 name@email.com

Feb. 1, 2022

Jane Doe Hiring Manager Web Search Company 155 Rainbow Road Atlanta, GA 31106

Dear Ms. Jane Doe,

I am writing to you regarding the candidacy of Kamila for the software engineering position at Web Search Company.

In my role as a senior software engineer at Awesome Company, I’ve worked closely with Kamila for over two years, and I can say, without hesitation, that she would be a valuable addition to your team.

Her knowledge of computer science and software engineering principles is next-level, and she has excelled in executing various projects and responsibilities. With her expertise in programming languages such as Java and Python, as well as tools like Git and Jenkins, we’ve been able to streamline and optimize our project development processes, resulting in a 15% increase in efficiency.

Additionally, Kamila’s problem-solving abilities are exceptional, always approaching challenges with a creative perspective and coming up with robust and effective solutions. In one example, she successfully resolved a critical system bug causing downtime for our users, reducing downtime by 50% and preventing a potential revenue loss of $100,000.

All in all, I truly believe that Kamila would be the perfect addition to your team, and I hope you’ll consider her for the available position.

Feel free to contact me at the email address or phone number listed above if you need any additional information.

Sincerely,

James Berry Senior Software Engineer

Sample Reference Letter for an Employee

Katherine Lin

Sales Manager

Pears Company

121 Road

New York, N.Y. 10022

(111) 222-3333 name@email.com

Sep 12, 2023

Quinn Oliver

Hiring Manager

Passion Sales Inc.

199 Cliff Road

Miami, FL 33101

Dear Mr. Quinn Oliver,

I am writing to highly recommend Joshua for the position of sales executive at Passion Sales. I had the privilege of being Joshua’s sales manager at Pears for the past two years.

During Joshua’s time here, he consistently exhibited exceptional sales skills and an impressive ability to achieve and exceed targets. Within his first year, he played a pivotal role in increasing our sales revenue by 35% compared to the previous year. With his technical knowledge and persuasive abilities, Joshua contributed to the successful launch of several software solutions, resulting in an increase of 20% in new customer acquisition.

Beyond his impressive sales figures, Joshua consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and always delivered outstanding results by effectively developing and managing client relationships.

I wholeheartedly recommend Joshua for the position of sales executive at Passion Sales, and I have no doubt that he will excel in contributing to your company’s growth and success.

If you’d like more details about my recommendation, please feel free to contact me at the email address or phone number listed above.

Sincerely,

Katherine Lin

Sales Manager

More from U.S. News

How to Write an Objective for a Resume

10 Communication Skills for Your Resume

13 Things Your Boss Can’t Legally Do

Questions You Should Be Prepared to Answer as a Job Reference originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/25/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.