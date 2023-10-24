VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » Quest Diagnostics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Quest Diagnostics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 6:56 AM

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $225 million.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.65 to $8.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.19 billion to $9.24 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGX

