PulteGroup: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $638.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.90.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.04 billion.

