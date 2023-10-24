VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
PulteGroup: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 6:37 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $638.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.90.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

