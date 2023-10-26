PTC Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $133 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South Plainfield, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.76.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $196.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.4 million.

PTC Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $940 million to $1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTCT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.