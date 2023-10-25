VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Provident Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 6:05 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Riverside, California-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The holding company for Provident Savings Bank posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.9 million.

