Prosperity Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $112.2 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of $1.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $419.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $278.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.2 million.

