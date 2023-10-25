PROG Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $35…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $35 million.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $582.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $569.4 million.

PROG Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.