Principal Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.25 billion.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $5.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.6 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.48 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

