PriceSmart: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Monday reported net income of $15.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109.2 million, or $3.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.41 billion.

