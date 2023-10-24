Premier Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.7 million…

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.7 million in its third quarter.

The Defiance, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest posted revenue of $108.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

