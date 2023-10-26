CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 569¼ 579¾ 563¼ 577¼ +8¾ Mar 597 606 591¼ 603¾ +7½ May 614¼ 622¼ 608½ 620¼ +6¾ Jul 629½ 636¾ 624¼ 635 +6 Sep 643½ 651 639¼ 649¼ +5¾ Dec 660 666¾ 655¾ 664 +4 Mar 669 677½ 667¾ 674¾ +1¼ May 672 677¾ 672 677¾ +2 Jul 659 659 659 659 —2 Est. sales 94,173. Wed.’s sales 106,579 Wed.’s open int 444,797, up 9,112 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 480 484¼ 477½ 479¼ — ¾ Mar 495 497¾ 492¼ 493 —1½ May 503 505¾ 500½ 501¼ —1¾ Jul 509 511¼ 506¼ 507¼ —1½ Sep 507¼ 508¾ 504½ 505½ —1 Dec 512¼ 513 508¼ 509¼ —1½ Mar 522¼ 523 519 520 —1¾ May 527 527¾ 525 526¾ — ¼ Jul 526½ 526½ 524 524 —2½ Sep 508½ 508½ 508½ 508½ —1¼ Dec 503½ 505 502¼ 504 — ¾ Dec 503 503¼ 502 503¼ Est. sales 276,600. Wed.’s sales 290,821 Wed.’s open int 1,405,373, up 3,475 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 394½ 394½ 387¼ 391¼ —2 Mar 409½ 411½ 407½ 409¼ —2 May 421¾ 424½ 421¾ 424½ +1 Est. sales 381. Wed.’s sales 432 Wed.’s open int 3,861 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1287½ 1297¾ 1277½ 1280¾ —7½ Jan 1307½ 1318½ 1298 1301 —7½ Mar 1320 1331¾ 1312 1314½ —7¼ May 1334¼ 1345¼ 1325¾ 1328¼ —7 Jul 1338¾ 1351¾ 1332¾ 1335 —6¾ Aug 1320¾ 1331¾ 1314¼ 1316 —5¾ Sep 1273¾ 1287 1270¼ 1274¼ —2¾ Nov 1258¾ 1270¾ 1254½ 1257½ —2¼ Jan 1272¾ 1278¼ 1268¼ 1268¼ — ¼ Mar 1268¾ 1268¾ 1260¾ 1260¾ — ½ May 1268 1268 1268 1268 +8¾ Nov 1220 1220 1220 1220 +1½ Est. sales 254,079. Wed.’s sales 297,208 Wed.’s open int 807,506

