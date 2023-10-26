Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 2:04 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 569¼ 579¾ 563¼ 577¼ +8¾
Mar 597 606 591¼ 603¾ +7½
May 614¼ 622¼ 608½ 620¼ +6¾
Jul 629½ 636¾ 624¼ 635 +6
Sep 643½ 651 639¼ 649¼ +5¾
Dec 660 666¾ 655¾ 664 +4
Mar 669 677½ 667¾ 674¾ +1¼
May 672 677¾ 672 677¾ +2
Jul 659 659 659 659 —2
Est. sales 94,173. Wed.’s sales 106,579
Wed.’s open int 444,797, up 9,112
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 480 484¼ 477½ 479¼ ¾
Mar 495 497¾ 492¼ 493 —1½
May 503 505¾ 500½ 501¼ —1¾
Jul 509 511¼ 506¼ 507¼ —1½
Sep 507¼ 508¾ 504½ 505½ —1
Dec 512¼ 513 508¼ 509¼ —1½
Mar 522¼ 523 519 520 —1¾
May 527 527¾ 525 526¾ ¼
Jul 526½ 526½ 524 524 —2½
Sep 508½ 508½ 508½ 508½ —1¼
Dec 503½ 505 502¼ 504 ¾
Dec 503 503¼ 502 503¼
Est. sales 276,600. Wed.’s sales 290,821
Wed.’s open int 1,405,373, up 3,475
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 394½ 394½ 387¼ 391¼ —2
Mar 409½ 411½ 407½ 409¼ —2
May 421¾ 424½ 421¾ 424½ +1
Est. sales 381. Wed.’s sales 432
Wed.’s open int 3,861
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1287½ 1297¾ 1277½ 1280¾ —7½
Jan 1307½ 1318½ 1298 1301 —7½
Mar 1320 1331¾ 1312 1314½ —7¼
May 1334¼ 1345¼ 1325¾ 1328¼ —7
Jul 1338¾ 1351¾ 1332¾ 1335 —6¾
Aug 1320¾ 1331¾ 1314¼ 1316 —5¾
Sep 1273¾ 1287 1270¼ 1274¼ —2¾
Nov 1258¾ 1270¾ 1254½ 1257½ —2¼
Jan 1272¾ 1278¼ 1268¼ 1268¼ ¼
Mar 1268¾ 1268¾ 1260¾ 1260¾ ½
May 1268 1268 1268 1268 +8¾
Nov 1220 1220 1220 1220 +1½
Est. sales 254,079. Wed.’s sales 297,208
Wed.’s open int 807,506

