CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|569¼
|579¾
|563¼
|577¼
|+8¾
|Mar
|597
|606
|591¼
|603¾
|+7½
|May
|614¼
|622¼
|608½
|620¼
|+6¾
|Jul
|629½
|636¾
|624¼
|635
|+6
|Sep
|643½
|651
|639¼
|649¼
|+5¾
|Dec
|660
|666¾
|655¾
|664
|+4
|Mar
|669
|677½
|667¾
|674¾
|+1¼
|May
|672
|677¾
|672
|677¾
|+2
|Jul
|659
|659
|659
|659
|—2
|Est. sales 94,173.
|Wed.’s sales 106,579
|Wed.’s open int 444,797,
|up 9,112
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|480
|484¼
|477½
|479¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|495
|497¾
|492¼
|493
|—1½
|May
|503
|505¾
|500½
|501¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|509
|511¼
|506¼
|507¼
|—1½
|Sep
|507¼
|508¾
|504½
|505½
|—1
|Dec
|512¼
|513
|508¼
|509¼
|—1½
|Mar
|522¼
|523
|519
|520
|—1¾
|May
|527
|527¾
|525
|526¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|526½
|526½
|524
|524
|—2½
|Sep
|508½
|508½
|508½
|508½
|—1¼
|Dec
|503½
|505
|502¼
|504
|—
|¾
|Dec
|503
|503¼
|502
|503¼
|Est. sales 276,600.
|Wed.’s sales 290,821
|Wed.’s open int 1,405,373,
|up 3,475
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|394½
|394½
|387¼
|391¼
|—2
|Mar
|409½
|411½
|407½
|409¼
|—2
|May
|421¾
|424½
|421¾
|424½
|+1
|Est. sales 381.
|Wed.’s sales 432
|Wed.’s open int 3,861
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1287½
|1297¾
|1277½
|1280¾
|—7½
|Jan
|1307½
|1318½
|1298
|1301
|—7½
|Mar
|1320
|1331¾
|1312
|1314½
|—7¼
|May
|1334¼
|1345¼
|1325¾
|1328¼
|—7
|Jul
|1338¾
|1351¾
|1332¾
|1335
|—6¾
|Aug
|1320¾
|1331¾
|1314¼
|1316
|—5¾
|Sep
|1273¾
|1287
|1270¼
|1274¼
|—2¾
|Nov
|1258¾
|1270¾
|1254½
|1257½
|—2¼
|Jan
|1272¾
|1278¼
|1268¼
|1268¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1268¾
|1268¾
|1260¾
|1260¾
|—
|½
|May
|1268
|1268
|1268
|1268
|+8¾
|Nov
|1220
|1220
|1220
|1220
|+1½
|Est. sales 254,079.
|Wed.’s sales 297,208
|Wed.’s open int 807,506
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.