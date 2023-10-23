VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 586½ 595¼ 582 589 +3
Mar 612 621¾ 609½ 616¼ +2¾
May 630 637¾ 626 632¼ +1½
Jul 643 651¼ 640½ 645½
Sep 657¼ 663¾ 654 660¾ +1½
Dec 674 678¾ 669½ 673¾ —1
Mar 685 690½ 683¼ 688 +1
May 686¼ 686¼ 682½ 682½ —6
Est. sales 63,074. Fri.’s sales 142,017
Fri.’s open int 434,155
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 494¼ 497 490½ 491 —4½
Mar 508 510½ 504 504¾ —4¼
May 515¾ 518 511¾ 512¾ —3¾
Jul 521 523 517¼ 518 —3¾
Sep 516¼ 518½ 513¾ 515¼ —2
Dec 518½ 521¼ 517¼ 519 —1
Mar 529¼ 532 528¼ 529½ —1¼
May 533½ 536 533½ 536
Jul 535 535 531¾ 534½
Dec 505½ 507½ 504½ 505½ ½
Dec 500¾ 502¾ 500¾ 502 +1
Est. sales 153,952. Fri.’s sales 460,114
Fri.’s open int 1,400,820
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 385¼ 388½ 376¼ 376¼ —6¼
Est. sales 303. Fri.’s sales 505
Fri.’s open int 4,088
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1302 1304 1287½ 1287¾ —14½
Jan 1320 1321¾ 1305½ 1307 —13¼
Mar 1330½ 1332½ 1317 1320 —11
May 1343¾ 1345 1330¾ 1333½ —10½
Jul 1350½ 1351¾ 1337½ 1341 —9¾
Aug 1331¼ 1333¼ 1320¼ 1323 —9¼
Sep 1287¼ 1288¼ 1276 1279¼ —7½
Nov 1267 1269½ 1256¾ 1261 —6¾
Jan 1270 1279 1268 1269½ —7
Mar 1273 1273 1273 1273 +2
Jul 1265½ 1265½ 1265½ 1265½ —6½
Nov 1216¾ 1220 1216½ 1220 —1¼
Est. sales 204,518. Fri.’s sales 337,800
Fri.’s open int 816,951

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

