CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|586½
|595¼
|582
|589
|+3
|Mar
|612
|621¾
|609½
|616¼
|+2¾
|May
|630
|637¾
|626
|632¼
|+1½
|Jul
|643
|651¼
|640½
|645½
|Sep
|657¼
|663¾
|654
|660¾
|+1½
|Dec
|674
|678¾
|669½
|673¾
|—1
|Mar
|685
|690½
|683¼
|688
|+1
|May
|686¼
|686¼
|682½
|682½
|—6
|Est. sales 63,074.
|Fri.’s sales 142,017
|Fri.’s open int 434,155
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|494¼
|497
|490½
|491
|—4½
|Mar
|508
|510½
|504
|504¾
|—4¼
|May
|515¾
|518
|511¾
|512¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|521
|523
|517¼
|518
|—3¾
|Sep
|516¼
|518½
|513¾
|515¼
|—2
|Dec
|518½
|521¼
|517¼
|519
|—1
|Mar
|529¼
|532
|528¼
|529½
|—1¼
|May
|533½
|536
|533½
|536
|+¼
|Jul
|535
|535
|531¾
|534½
|Dec
|505½
|507½
|504½
|505½
|—
|½
|Dec
|500¾
|502¾
|500¾
|502
|+1
|Est. sales 153,952.
|Fri.’s sales 460,114
|Fri.’s open int 1,400,820
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|385¼
|388½
|376¼
|376¼
|—6¼
|Est. sales 303.
|Fri.’s sales 505
|Fri.’s open int 4,088
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1302
|1304
|1287½
|1287¾
|—14½
|Jan
|1320
|1321¾
|1305½
|1307
|—13¼
|Mar
|1330½
|1332½
|1317
|1320
|—11
|May
|1343¾
|1345
|1330¾
|1333½
|—10½
|Jul
|1350½
|1351¾
|1337½
|1341
|—9¾
|Aug
|1331¼
|1333¼
|1320¼
|1323
|—9¼
|Sep
|1287¼
|1288¼
|1276
|1279¼
|—7½
|Nov
|1267
|1269½
|1256¾
|1261
|—6¾
|Jan
|1270
|1279
|1268
|1269½
|—7
|Mar
|1273
|1273
|1273
|1273
|+2
|Jul
|1265½
|1265½
|1265½
|1265½
|—6½
|Nov
|1216¾
|1220
|1216½
|1220
|—1¼
|Est. sales 204,518.
|Fri.’s sales 337,800
|Fri.’s open int 816,951
