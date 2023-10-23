CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 586½ 595¼ 582 589 +3 Mar 612 621¾ 609½ 616¼ +2¾ May 630 637¾ 626 632¼ +1½ Jul 643 651¼ 640½ 645½ Sep 657¼ 663¾ 654 660¾ +1½ Dec 674 678¾ 669½ 673¾ —1 Mar 685 690½ 683¼ 688 +1 May 686¼ 686¼ 682½ 682½ —6 Est. sales 63,074. Fri.’s sales 142,017 Fri.’s open int 434,155 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 494¼ 497 490½ 491 —4½ Mar 508 510½ 504 504¾ —4¼ May 515¾ 518 511¾ 512¾ —3¾ Jul 521 523 517¼ 518 —3¾ Sep 516¼ 518½ 513¾ 515¼ —2 Dec 518½ 521¼ 517¼ 519 —1 Mar 529¼ 532 528¼ 529½ —1¼ May 533½ 536 533½ 536 +¼ Jul 535 535 531¾ 534½ Dec 505½ 507½ 504½ 505½ — ½ Dec 500¾ 502¾ 500¾ 502 +1 Est. sales 153,952. Fri.’s sales 460,114 Fri.’s open int 1,400,820 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 385¼ 388½ 376¼ 376¼ —6¼ Est. sales 303. Fri.’s sales 505 Fri.’s open int 4,088 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1302 1304 1287½ 1287¾ —14½ Jan 1320 1321¾ 1305½ 1307 —13¼ Mar 1330½ 1332½ 1317 1320 —11 May 1343¾ 1345 1330¾ 1333½ —10½ Jul 1350½ 1351¾ 1337½ 1341 —9¾ Aug 1331¼ 1333¼ 1320¼ 1323 —9¼ Sep 1287¼ 1288¼ 1276 1279¼ —7½ Nov 1267 1269½ 1256¾ 1261 —6¾ Jan 1270 1279 1268 1269½ —7 Mar 1273 1273 1273 1273 +2 Jul 1265½ 1265½ 1265½ 1265½ —6½ Nov 1216¾ 1220 1216½ 1220 —1¼ Est. sales 204,518. Fri.’s sales 337,800 Fri.’s open int 816,951

