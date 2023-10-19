Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

October 19, 2023, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 579¾ 593½ 576½ 593¼ +13
Mar 607¾ 619¼ 604 619 +11
May 623¾ 634¼ 620¼ 634 +9¾
Jul 638¾ 647 634¼ 647 +8½
Sep 655½ 659 647 659 +7¼
Dec 669 673 662¾ 673 +5¾
Mar 678½ 681½ 674½ 676¼ —3¾
May 676¼ 676¼ 676¼ 676¼ —6
Est. sales 93,798. Wed.’s sales 92,890
Wed.’s open int 436,333, up 4,542
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 492 502½ 490¼ 502¼ +10¼
Mar 506¾ 514½ 503½ 514¼ +7¾
May 514¾ 521¾ 511¼ 521½ +7
Jul 519½ 526¾ 516¼ 526½ +6¾
Sep 515 521¾ 512¾ 521½ +6
Dec 517¾ 524¼ 515¼ 524 +5¾
Mar 528¼ 534¾ 525¾ 534¾ +6¼
May 534 534½ 534 534½ +1¼
Jul 532 538 530½ 538 +5¾
Dec 504¼ 508¼ 503 508¼ +4
Jul 523 523 523 523 +2
Dec 499½ 500¾ 499½ 500¾ +1
Est. sales 408,940. Wed.’s sales 189,952
Wed.’s open int 1,360,294
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 373¾ 377½ 369 377½ +6½
Mar 389¼ 393¼ 389 393¼ +3
Est. sales 371. Wed.’s sales 443
Wed.’s open int 4,104, up 28
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1311 1317¾ 1300¼ 1314 +3
Jan 1328¾ 1333¼ 1317½ 1330¼ +1
Mar 1338½ 1341½ 1328½ 1338¼ —1¾
May 1350 1352¼ 1340¾ 1349 —2¼
Jul 1355 1357 1346¾ 1354¾ —1¼
Aug 1335 1336¼ 1327½ 1335¼
Sep 1286¾ 1290 1282 1289 +2½
Nov 1264 1270½ 1262½ 1268½ +2
Jan 1271¼ 1276 1270 1273½ +1
Mar 1270½ 1270½ 1270½ 1270½ +4
Est. sales 382,131. Wed.’s sales 362,916
Wed.’s open int 845,068, up 2,982

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up