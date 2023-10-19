CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 579¾ 593½ 576½ 593¼ +13 Mar 607¾ 619¼ 604 619 +11 May 623¾ 634¼ 620¼ 634 +9¾ Jul 638¾ 647 634¼ 647 +8½ Sep 655½ 659 647 659 +7¼ Dec 669 673 662¾ 673 +5¾ Mar 678½ 681½ 674½ 676¼ —3¾ May 676¼ 676¼ 676¼ 676¼ —6 Est. sales 93,798. Wed.’s sales 92,890 Wed.’s open int 436,333, up 4,542 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 492 502½ 490¼ 502¼ +10¼ Mar 506¾ 514½ 503½ 514¼ +7¾ May 514¾ 521¾ 511¼ 521½ +7 Jul 519½ 526¾ 516¼ 526½ +6¾ Sep 515 521¾ 512¾ 521½ +6 Dec 517¾ 524¼ 515¼ 524 +5¾ Mar 528¼ 534¾ 525¾ 534¾ +6¼ May 534 534½ 534 534½ +1¼ Jul 532 538 530½ 538 +5¾ Dec 504¼ 508¼ 503 508¼ +4 Jul 523 523 523 523 +2 Dec 499½ 500¾ 499½ 500¾ +1 Est. sales 408,940. Wed.’s sales 189,952 Wed.’s open int 1,360,294 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 373¾ 377½ 369 377½ +6½ Mar 389¼ 393¼ 389 393¼ +3 Est. sales 371. Wed.’s sales 443 Wed.’s open int 4,104, up 28 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1311 1317¾ 1300¼ 1314 +3 Jan 1328¾ 1333¼ 1317½ 1330¼ +1 Mar 1338½ 1341½ 1328½ 1338¼ —1¾ May 1350 1352¼ 1340¾ 1349 —2¼ Jul 1355 1357 1346¾ 1354¾ —1¼ Aug 1335 1336¼ 1327½ 1335¼ +½ Sep 1286¾ 1290 1282 1289 +2½ Nov 1264 1270½ 1262½ 1268½ +2 Jan 1271¼ 1276 1270 1273½ +1 Mar 1270½ 1270½ 1270½ 1270½ +4 Est. sales 382,131. Wed.’s sales 362,916 Wed.’s open int 845,068, up 2,982

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.