CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|579¾
|593½
|576½
|593¼
|+13
|Mar
|607¾
|619¼
|604
|619
|+11
|May
|623¾
|634¼
|620¼
|634
|+9¾
|Jul
|638¾
|647
|634¼
|647
|+8½
|Sep
|655½
|659
|647
|659
|+7¼
|Dec
|669
|673
|662¾
|673
|+5¾
|Mar
|678½
|681½
|674½
|676¼
|—3¾
|May
|676¼
|676¼
|676¼
|676¼
|—6
|Est. sales 93,798.
|Wed.’s sales 92,890
|Wed.’s open int 436,333,
|up 4,542
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|492
|502½
|490¼
|502¼
|+10¼
|Mar
|506¾
|514½
|503½
|514¼
|+7¾
|May
|514¾
|521¾
|511¼
|521½
|+7
|Jul
|519½
|526¾
|516¼
|526½
|+6¾
|Sep
|515
|521¾
|512¾
|521½
|+6
|Dec
|517¾
|524¼
|515¼
|524
|+5¾
|Mar
|528¼
|534¾
|525¾
|534¾
|+6¼
|May
|534
|534½
|534
|534½
|+1¼
|Jul
|532
|538
|530½
|538
|+5¾
|Dec
|504¼
|508¼
|503
|508¼
|+4
|Jul
|523
|523
|523
|523
|+2
|Dec
|499½
|500¾
|499½
|500¾
|+1
|Est. sales 408,940.
|Wed.’s sales 189,952
|Wed.’s open int 1,360,294
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|373¾
|377½
|369
|377½
|+6½
|Mar
|389¼
|393¼
|389
|393¼
|+3
|Est. sales 371.
|Wed.’s sales 443
|Wed.’s open int 4,104,
|up 28
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1311
|1317¾
|1300¼
|1314
|+3
|Jan
|1328¾
|1333¼
|1317½
|1330¼
|+1
|Mar
|1338½
|1341½
|1328½
|1338¼
|—1¾
|May
|1350
|1352¼
|1340¾
|1349
|—2¼
|Jul
|1355
|1357
|1346¾
|1354¾
|—1¼
|Aug
|1335
|1336¼
|1327½
|1335¼
|+½
|Sep
|1286¾
|1290
|1282
|1289
|+2½
|Nov
|1264
|1270½
|1262½
|1268½
|+2
|Jan
|1271¼
|1276
|1270
|1273½
|+1
|Mar
|1270½
|1270½
|1270½
|1270½
|+4
|Est. sales 382,131.
|Wed.’s sales 362,916
|Wed.’s open int 845,068,
|up 2,982
