CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 580 588½ 575¼ 577¾ —2 Mar 606¼ 614¼ 603¼ 605¼ —1 May 622¼ 629 619½ 620¾ —1¾ Jul 636 641¾ 633 634 —2¾ Sep 648¾ 654¾ 646 647 —2½ Dec 661¼ 667¾ 661 661¾ —2¾ Est. sales 86,978. Fri.’s sales 162,483 Fri.’s open int 433,084 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 493½ 496¾ 489½ 490¾ —2½ Mar 508¾ 511¾ 504¼ 505¾ —2¾ May 516¾ 519½ 511¾ 513¼ —3¼ Jul 521¾ 524½ 517¼ 518½ —3¼ Sep 517½ 520 513¼ 514¼ —3½ Dec 520½ 523½ 516¾ 517¾ —3½ Mar 531 533¾ 527¾ 527¾ —4 May 533¼ 533¼ 533¼ 533¼ —3¼ Jul 536½ 537¼ 531½ 531½ —4 Dec 505 506½ 503¼ 503¼ Dec 499¼ 499¼ 499 499 +1 Est. sales 137,819. Fri.’s sales 216,274 Fri.’s open int 1,359,085, up 1,889 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 383¼ 389¼ 383¼ 385¼ +2 Mar 405 408½ 404½ 404½ +1¼ Est. sales 435. Fri.’s sales 853 Fri.’s open int 4,033, up 121 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1280 1289 1279½ 1286 +5¾ Jan 1300 1308¾ 1298¾ 1305¼ +5¼ Mar 1312 1321½ 1311½ 1318 +5¼ May 1327 1335 1325 1330¾ +4¾ Jul 1332½ 1340¾ 1331½ 1336½ +4 Aug 1314¼ 1321½ 1311¼ 1316 +2¾ Sep 1276¼ 1277¼ 1266¾ 1271¼ +¾ Nov 1253 1258½ 1248 1253½ +1¾ Jan 1258 1260 1256¼ 1260 +¾ May 1251 1251 1251 1251 —2 Nov 1203¾ 1205 1203¾ 1205 +1¼ Est. sales 173,566. Fri.’s sales 276,071 Fri.’s open int 835,823, up 3,616

