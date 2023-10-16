Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

October 16, 2023, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 580 588½ 575¼ 577¾ —2
Mar 606¼ 614¼ 603¼ 605¼ —1
May 622¼ 629 619½ 620¾ —1¾
Jul 636 641¾ 633 634 —2¾
Sep 648¾ 654¾ 646 647 —2½
Dec 661¼ 667¾ 661 661¾ —2¾
Est. sales 86,978. Fri.’s sales 162,483
Fri.’s open int 433,084
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 493½ 496¾ 489½ 490¾ —2½
Mar 508¾ 511¾ 504¼ 505¾ —2¾
May 516¾ 519½ 511¾ 513¼ —3¼
Jul 521¾ 524½ 517¼ 518½ —3¼
Sep 517½ 520 513¼ 514¼ —3½
Dec 520½ 523½ 516¾ 517¾ —3½
Mar 531 533¾ 527¾ 527¾ —4
May 533¼ 533¼ 533¼ 533¼ —3¼
Jul 536½ 537¼ 531½ 531½ —4
Dec 505 506½ 503¼ 503¼
Dec 499¼ 499¼ 499 499 +1
Est. sales 137,819. Fri.’s sales 216,274
Fri.’s open int 1,359,085, up 1,889
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 383¼ 389¼ 383¼ 385¼ +2
Mar 405 408½ 404½ 404½ +1¼
Est. sales 435. Fri.’s sales 853
Fri.’s open int 4,033, up 121
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1280 1289 1279½ 1286 +5¾
Jan 1300 1308¾ 1298¾ 1305¼ +5¼
Mar 1312 1321½ 1311½ 1318 +5¼
May 1327 1335 1325 1330¾ +4¾
Jul 1332½ 1340¾ 1331½ 1336½ +4
Aug 1314¼ 1321½ 1311¼ 1316 +2¾
Sep 1276¼ 1277¼ 1266¾ 1271¼
Nov 1253 1258½ 1248 1253½ +1¾
Jan 1258 1260 1256¼ 1260
May 1251 1251 1251 1251 —2
Nov 1203¾ 1205 1203¾ 1205 +1¼
Est. sales 173,566. Fri.’s sales 276,071
Fri.’s open int 835,823, up 3,616

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up