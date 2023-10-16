CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|580
|588½
|575¼
|577¾
|—2
|Mar
|606¼
|614¼
|603¼
|605¼
|—1
|May
|622¼
|629
|619½
|620¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|636
|641¾
|633
|634
|—2¾
|Sep
|648¾
|654¾
|646
|647
|—2½
|Dec
|661¼
|667¾
|661
|661¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 86,978.
|Fri.’s sales 162,483
|Fri.’s open int 433,084
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|493½
|496¾
|489½
|490¾
|—2½
|Mar
|508¾
|511¾
|504¼
|505¾
|—2¾
|May
|516¾
|519½
|511¾
|513¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|521¾
|524½
|517¼
|518½
|—3¼
|Sep
|517½
|520
|513¼
|514¼
|—3½
|Dec
|520½
|523½
|516¾
|517¾
|—3½
|Mar
|531
|533¾
|527¾
|527¾
|—4
|May
|533¼
|533¼
|533¼
|533¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|536½
|537¼
|531½
|531½
|—4
|Dec
|505
|506½
|503¼
|503¼
|Dec
|499¼
|499¼
|499
|499
|+1
|Est. sales 137,819.
|Fri.’s sales 216,274
|Fri.’s open int 1,359,085,
|up 1,889
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|383¼
|389¼
|383¼
|385¼
|+2
|Mar
|405
|408½
|404½
|404½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 435.
|Fri.’s sales 853
|Fri.’s open int 4,033,
|up 121
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1280
|1289
|1279½
|1286
|+5¾
|Jan
|1300
|1308¾
|1298¾
|1305¼
|+5¼
|Mar
|1312
|1321½
|1311½
|1318
|+5¼
|May
|1327
|1335
|1325
|1330¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|1332½
|1340¾
|1331½
|1336½
|+4
|Aug
|1314¼
|1321½
|1311¼
|1316
|+2¾
|Sep
|1276¼
|1277¼
|1266¾
|1271¼
|+¾
|Nov
|1253
|1258½
|1248
|1253½
|+1¾
|Jan
|1258
|1260
|1256¼
|1260
|+¾
|May
|1251
|1251
|1251
|1251
|—2
|Nov
|1203¾
|1205
|1203¾
|1205
|+1¼
|Est. sales 173,566.
|Fri.’s sales 276,071
|Fri.’s open int 835,823,
|up 3,616
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.