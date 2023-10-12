CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|557¼
|573¼
|547¼
|572½
|+16½
|Mar
|589
|602
|578½
|601¼
|+14
|May
|607½
|620
|598¼
|619¼
|+12
|Jul
|624½
|635¾
|615¼
|635
|+9¾
|Sep
|639½
|649
|629¾
|648¾
|+8¾
|Dec
|656½
|665¼
|646
|664¾
|+7½
|Mar
|669½
|678
|660½
|677¾
|+6½
|May
|673¼
|673¼
|662½
|662½
|—13¼
|Est. sales 125,623.
|Wed.’s sales 84,273
|Wed.’s open int 432,564,
|up 5,905
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|487¾
|498¾
|482¼
|496½
|+8½
|Mar
|503
|513¾
|497¾
|511¾
|+8
|May
|511¾
|521½
|505½
|519½
|+7¾
|Jul
|516
|526¼
|510¾
|524½
|+7¾
|Sep
|513¾
|521¾
|507½
|519½
|+5¾
|Dec
|516
|524½
|511
|522½
|+5¼
|Mar
|527¼
|534¾
|522¼
|534¾
|+7
|May
|527½
|539½
|527¼
|539½
|+6¾
|Jul
|531¼
|538
|526½
|538
|+6
|Dec
|503¾
|506½
|500
|506
|+3
|Dec
|498¼
|499¾
|498
|499¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 262,318.
|Wed.’s sales 172,697
|Wed.’s open int 1,364,190,
|up 7,111
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|395¾
|402¾
|390½
|393½
|—2¼
|Mar
|417½
|418¾
|410½
|413
|—2½
|Est. sales 636.
|Wed.’s sales 755
|Wed.’s open int 3,972
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1252½
|1299¾
|1250½
|1292
|+39½
|Jan
|1272¼
|1318¾
|1270¼
|1311
|+38¾
|Mar
|1285
|1328¾
|1282¾
|1321¾
|+36¾
|May
|1298¼
|1340
|1296¼
|1334¼
|+36¼
|Jul
|1304½
|1345¼
|1302½
|1340½
|+35¾
|Aug
|1289
|1325¼
|1287¼
|1320¼
|+30¾
|Sep
|1254¼
|1284
|1250¼
|1279½
|+24¾
|Nov
|1238½
|1266¾
|1235
|1262
|+22½
|Jan
|1247¼
|1270
|1245¾
|1270
|+22½
|Nov
|1195
|1195
|1195
|1195
|—1¾
|Est. sales 414,977.
|Wed.’s sales 371,622
|Wed.’s open int 824,275,
|up 2,518
