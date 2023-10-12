Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Humanitarian aid stuck | 'Big mistake' to occupy Gaza | Limited water raises concerns | Biden going to Israel
The Associated Press

October 12, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 557¼ 573¼ 547¼ 572½ +16½
Mar 589 602 578½ 601¼ +14
May 607½ 620 598¼ 619¼ +12
Jul 624½ 635¾ 615¼ 635 +9¾
Sep 639½ 649 629¾ 648¾ +8¾
Dec 656½ 665¼ 646 664¾ +7½
Mar 669½ 678 660½ 677¾ +6½
May 673¼ 673¼ 662½ 662½ —13¼
Est. sales 125,623. Wed.’s sales 84,273
Wed.’s open int 432,564, up 5,905
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 487¾ 498¾ 482¼ 496½ +8½
Mar 503 513¾ 497¾ 511¾ +8
May 511¾ 521½ 505½ 519½ +7¾
Jul 516 526¼ 510¾ 524½ +7¾
Sep 513¾ 521¾ 507½ 519½ +5¾
Dec 516 524½ 511 522½ +5¼
Mar 527¼ 534¾ 522¼ 534¾ +7
May 527½ 539½ 527¼ 539½ +6¾
Jul 531¼ 538 526½ 538 +6
Dec 503¾ 506½ 500 506 +3
Dec 498¼ 499¾ 498 499¾ +1¼
Est. sales 262,318. Wed.’s sales 172,697
Wed.’s open int 1,364,190, up 7,111
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 395¾ 402¾ 390½ 393½ —2¼
Mar 417½ 418¾ 410½ 413 —2½
Est. sales 636. Wed.’s sales 755
Wed.’s open int 3,972
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1252½ 1299¾ 1250½ 1292 +39½
Jan 1272¼ 1318¾ 1270¼ 1311 +38¾
Mar 1285 1328¾ 1282¾ 1321¾ +36¾
May 1298¼ 1340 1296¼ 1334¼ +36¼
Jul 1304½ 1345¼ 1302½ 1340½ +35¾
Aug 1289 1325¼ 1287¼ 1320¼ +30¾
Sep 1254¼ 1284 1250¼ 1279½ +24¾
Nov 1238½ 1266¾ 1235 1262 +22½
Jan 1247¼ 1270 1245¾ 1270 +22½
Nov 1195 1195 1195 1195 —1¾
Est. sales 414,977. Wed.’s sales 371,622
Wed.’s open int 824,275, up 2,518

