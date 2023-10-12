CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 557¼ 573¼ 547¼ 572½ +16½ Mar 589 602 578½ 601¼ +14 May 607½ 620 598¼ 619¼ +12 Jul 624½ 635¾ 615¼ 635 +9¾ Sep 639½ 649 629¾ 648¾ +8¾ Dec 656½ 665¼ 646 664¾ +7½ Mar 669½ 678 660½ 677¾ +6½ May 673¼ 673¼ 662½ 662½ —13¼ Est. sales 125,623. Wed.’s sales 84,273 Wed.’s open int 432,564, up 5,905 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 487¾ 498¾ 482¼ 496½ +8½ Mar 503 513¾ 497¾ 511¾ +8 May 511¾ 521½ 505½ 519½ +7¾ Jul 516 526¼ 510¾ 524½ +7¾ Sep 513¾ 521¾ 507½ 519½ +5¾ Dec 516 524½ 511 522½ +5¼ Mar 527¼ 534¾ 522¼ 534¾ +7 May 527½ 539½ 527¼ 539½ +6¾ Jul 531¼ 538 526½ 538 +6 Dec 503¾ 506½ 500 506 +3 Dec 498¼ 499¾ 498 499¾ +1¼ Est. sales 262,318. Wed.’s sales 172,697 Wed.’s open int 1,364,190, up 7,111 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 395¾ 402¾ 390½ 393½ —2¼ Mar 417½ 418¾ 410½ 413 —2½ Est. sales 636. Wed.’s sales 755 Wed.’s open int 3,972 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1252½ 1299¾ 1250½ 1292 +39½ Jan 1272¼ 1318¾ 1270¼ 1311 +38¾ Mar 1285 1328¾ 1282¾ 1321¾ +36¾ May 1298¼ 1340 1296¼ 1334¼ +36¼ Jul 1304½ 1345¼ 1302½ 1340½ +35¾ Aug 1289 1325¼ 1287¼ 1320¼ +30¾ Sep 1254¼ 1284 1250¼ 1279½ +24¾ Nov 1238½ 1266¾ 1235 1262 +22½ Jan 1247¼ 1270 1245¾ 1270 +22½ Nov 1195 1195 1195 1195 —1¾ Est. sales 414,977. Wed.’s sales 371,622 Wed.’s open int 824,275, up 2,518

