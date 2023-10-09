Israel-Hamas war: Morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital is overflowing | Israel orders evacuation of 1 million in Gaza | Muslim students face harassment | War relief efforts | Live updates
Preclosing

The Associated Press

October 9, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 573¼ 581½ 570 574¾ +6½
Mar 602 611¼ 601 605½ +7½
May 622 629¾ 620½ 625 +8
Jul 638¾ 645¼ 637½ 642 +8
Sep 656½ 660 652 656¼ +7¾
Dec 673 676¼ 668 672¾ +7
Mar 687 690½ 682 682 +1¾
Est. sales 88,978. Fri.’s sales 82,813
Fri.’s open int 423,310
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 492 497 487¼ 491 —1
Mar 507¼ 512 502¾ 506¼ —1
May 515¼ 520 511¼ 514¼ —1
Jul 520 524¾ 516 519¼ ¾
Sep 517 519¾ 512 514¾ —1½
Dec 519½ 522¾ 515 517¾ —1¾
Mar 529½ 531¾ 525¼ 527½ —2½
May 533½ 533½ 530½ 532 —3
Jul 534¾ 536¼ 530 530 —4
Dec 503¾ 504½ 499¼ 499¼ —2½
Dec 498¾ 498¾ 496 496 —2½
Est. sales 203,262. Fri.’s sales 181,741
Fri.’s open int 1,353,766
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 425¼ 427¾ 418 421 —2¾
Mar 446¼ 446¼ 437¾ 437¾ —4½
Est. sales 365. Fri.’s sales 365
Fri.’s open int 4,021, up 5
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1267 1277½ 1258¼ 1269½ +3½
Jan 1285¾ 1296¼ 1277¼ 1287 +2½
Mar 1300½ 1309¾ 1292¼ 1300¼ +1
May 1314½ 1323¼ 1305 1312¾ ½
Jul 1320¾ 1329½ 1312 1320 ¼
Aug 1310 1313½ 1297 1303¾ —1¼
Sep 1274 1276¼ 1260¼ 1266¼ —3¼
Nov 1256 1263 1246¼ 1254¼ —1¼
Jan 1258¼ 1258¼ 1256½ 1256½ —6½
Mar 1254¼ 1254¼ 1254¼ 1254¼ —3¾
May 1253¼ 1253¼ 1251 1251¼ —6½
Est. sales 320,769. Fri.’s sales 288,239
Fri.’s open int 823,780, up 4,526

