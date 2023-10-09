CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|573¼
|581½
|570
|574¾
|+6½
|Mar
|602
|611¼
|601
|605½
|+7½
|May
|622
|629¾
|620½
|625
|+8
|Jul
|638¾
|645¼
|637½
|642
|+8
|Sep
|656½
|660
|652
|656¼
|+7¾
|Dec
|673
|676¼
|668
|672¾
|+7
|Mar
|687
|690½
|682
|682
|+1¾
|Est. sales 88,978.
|Fri.’s sales 82,813
|Fri.’s open int 423,310
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|492
|497
|487¼
|491
|—1
|Mar
|507¼
|512
|502¾
|506¼
|—1
|May
|515¼
|520
|511¼
|514¼
|—1
|Jul
|520
|524¾
|516
|519¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|517
|519¾
|512
|514¾
|—1½
|Dec
|519½
|522¾
|515
|517¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|529½
|531¾
|525¼
|527½
|—2½
|May
|533½
|533½
|530½
|532
|—3
|Jul
|534¾
|536¼
|530
|530
|—4
|Dec
|503¾
|504½
|499¼
|499¼
|—2½
|Dec
|498¾
|498¾
|496
|496
|—2½
|Est. sales 203,262.
|Fri.’s sales 181,741
|Fri.’s open int 1,353,766
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|425¼
|427¾
|418
|421
|—2¾
|Mar
|446¼
|446¼
|437¾
|437¾
|—4½
|Est. sales 365.
|Fri.’s sales 365
|Fri.’s open int 4,021,
|up 5
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1267
|1277½
|1258¼
|1269½
|+3½
|Jan
|1285¾
|1296¼
|1277¼
|1287
|+2½
|Mar
|1300½
|1309¾
|1292¼
|1300¼
|+1
|May
|1314½
|1323¼
|1305
|1312¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|1320¾
|1329½
|1312
|1320
|—
|¼
|Aug
|1310
|1313½
|1297
|1303¾
|—1¼
|Sep
|1274
|1276¼
|1260¼
|1266¼
|—3¼
|Nov
|1256
|1263
|1246¼
|1254¼
|—1¼
|Jan
|1258¼
|1258¼
|1256½
|1256½
|—6½
|Mar
|1254¼
|1254¼
|1254¼
|1254¼
|—3¾
|May
|1253¼
|1253¼
|1251
|1251¼
|—6½
|Est. sales 320,769.
|Fri.’s sales 288,239
|Fri.’s open int 823,780,
|up 4,526
