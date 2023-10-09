CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 573¼ 581½ 570 574¾ +6½ Mar 602 611¼ 601 605½ +7½ May 622 629¾ 620½ 625 +8 Jul 638¾ 645¼ 637½ 642 +8 Sep 656½ 660 652 656¼ +7¾ Dec 673 676¼ 668 672¾ +7 Mar 687 690½ 682 682 +1¾ Est. sales 88,978. Fri.’s sales 82,813 Fri.’s open int 423,310 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 492 497 487¼ 491 —1 Mar 507¼ 512 502¾ 506¼ —1 May 515¼ 520 511¼ 514¼ —1 Jul 520 524¾ 516 519¼ — ¾ Sep 517 519¾ 512 514¾ —1½ Dec 519½ 522¾ 515 517¾ —1¾ Mar 529½ 531¾ 525¼ 527½ —2½ May 533½ 533½ 530½ 532 —3 Jul 534¾ 536¼ 530 530 —4 Dec 503¾ 504½ 499¼ 499¼ —2½ Dec 498¾ 498¾ 496 496 —2½ Est. sales 203,262. Fri.’s sales 181,741 Fri.’s open int 1,353,766 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 425¼ 427¾ 418 421 —2¾ Mar 446¼ 446¼ 437¾ 437¾ —4½ Est. sales 365. Fri.’s sales 365 Fri.’s open int 4,021, up 5 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1267 1277½ 1258¼ 1269½ +3½ Jan 1285¾ 1296¼ 1277¼ 1287 +2½ Mar 1300½ 1309¾ 1292¼ 1300¼ +1 May 1314½ 1323¼ 1305 1312¾ — ½ Jul 1320¾ 1329½ 1312 1320 — ¼ Aug 1310 1313½ 1297 1303¾ —1¼ Sep 1274 1276¼ 1260¼ 1266¼ —3¼ Nov 1256 1263 1246¼ 1254¼ —1¼ Jan 1258¼ 1258¼ 1256½ 1256½ —6½ Mar 1254¼ 1254¼ 1254¼ 1254¼ —3¾ May 1253¼ 1253¼ 1251 1251¼ —6½ Est. sales 320,769. Fri.’s sales 288,239 Fri.’s open int 823,780, up 4,526

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.