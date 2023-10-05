CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|559¾
|580¼
|559
|578
|+18
|Mar
|589
|608½
|588¼
|606¾
|+17¾
|May
|607
|626¼
|606¾
|624¾
|+17¾
|Jul
|622¾
|641¾
|622½
|640¼
|+17¼
|Sep
|637¾
|655¾
|637
|653¾
|+16
|Dec
|654
|673¼
|653
|670½
|+16
|Mar
|672¾
|685½
|672¾
|684¼
|+15
|May
|690¼
|690¼
|690¼
|690¼
|+15
|Jul
|675
|675
|675
|675
|+14
|Est. sales 104,838.
|Wed.’s sales 123,868
|Wed.’s open int 433,297,
|up 3,964
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|486
|498½
|482½
|497
|+11
|Mar
|501
|513¼
|497¾
|512
|+11
|May
|509
|521½
|506½
|520¼
|+10¾
|Jul
|514½
|526¼
|511¼
|524¾
|+10¼
|Sep
|510
|519½
|507½
|519
|+8¼
|Dec
|513¼
|521½
|510
|520¾
|+7¼
|Mar
|522¾
|531¼
|520¾
|530½
|+6½
|May
|532¼
|535¼
|532¼
|535¼
|+5¾
|Jul
|528½
|533¾
|528½
|533
|+4½
|Dec
|498¼
|502
|498¼
|501¼
|+4
|Dec
|498¾
|498¾
|498¾
|498¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 262,599.
|Wed.’s sales 223,299
|Wed.’s open int 1,365,973
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|429
|438½
|429
|433¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|448¾
|456¾
|448¾
|456¾
|+9¾
|Est. sales 669.
|Wed.’s sales 295
|Wed.’s open int 4,127,
|up 10
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1271¾
|1283¾
|1262
|1280½
|+7½
|Jan
|1291
|1301
|1281
|1298¼
|+6
|Mar
|1306½
|1314¾
|1295½
|1312¾
|+5½
|May
|1317
|1326½
|1308¼
|1324¼
|+4
|Jul
|1323½
|1330¾
|1314
|1329
|+3
|Aug
|1306¾
|1314
|1299¼
|1312¾
|+2½
|Sep
|1272½
|1276
|1263¾
|1275¾
|+1
|Nov
|1259½
|1263
|1250
|1261¼
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1266
|1266
|1263¼
|1264½
|—4¼
|May
|1264
|1264
|1264
|1264
|+1
|Est. sales 229,906.
|Wed.’s sales 250,982
|Wed.’s open int 814,006,
|up 10,567
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.