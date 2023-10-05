Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

October 5, 2023, 1:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 559¾ 580¼ 559 578 +18
Mar 589 608½ 588¼ 606¾ +17¾
May 607 626¼ 606¾ 624¾ +17¾
Jul 622¾ 641¾ 622½ 640¼ +17¼
Sep 637¾ 655¾ 637 653¾ +16
Dec 654 673¼ 653 670½ +16
Mar 672¾ 685½ 672¾ 684¼ +15
May 690¼ 690¼ 690¼ 690¼ +15
Jul 675 675 675 675 +14
Est. sales 104,838. Wed.’s sales 123,868
Wed.’s open int 433,297, up 3,964
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 486 498½ 482½ 497 +11
Mar 501 513¼ 497¾ 512 +11
May 509 521½ 506½ 520¼ +10¾
Jul 514½ 526¼ 511¼ 524¾ +10¼
Sep 510 519½ 507½ 519 +8¼
Dec 513¼ 521½ 510 520¾ +7¼
Mar 522¾ 531¼ 520¾ 530½ +6½
May 532¼ 535¼ 532¼ 535¼ +5¾
Jul 528½ 533¾ 528½ 533 +4½
Dec 498¼ 502 498¼ 501¼ +4
Dec 498¾ 498¾ 498¾ 498¾ +1¾
Est. sales 262,599. Wed.’s sales 223,299
Wed.’s open int 1,365,973
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 429 438½ 429 433¼ +4¼
Mar 448¾ 456¾ 448¾ 456¾ +9¾
Est. sales 669. Wed.’s sales 295
Wed.’s open int 4,127, up 10
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1271¾ 1283¾ 1262 1280½ +7½
Jan 1291 1301 1281 1298¼ +6
Mar 1306½ 1314¾ 1295½ 1312¾ +5½
May 1317 1326½ 1308¼ 1324¼ +4
Jul 1323½ 1330¾ 1314 1329 +3
Aug 1306¾ 1314 1299¼ 1312¾ +2½
Sep 1272½ 1276 1263¾ 1275¾ +1
Nov 1259½ 1263 1250 1261¼ ¼
Jan 1266 1266 1263¼ 1264½ —4¼
May 1264 1264 1264 1264 +1
Est. sales 229,906. Wed.’s sales 250,982
Wed.’s open int 814,006, up 10,567

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up