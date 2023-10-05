CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 559¾ 580¼ 559 578 +18 Mar 589 608½ 588¼ 606¾ +17¾ May 607 626¼ 606¾ 624¾ +17¾ Jul 622¾ 641¾ 622½ 640¼ +17¼ Sep 637¾ 655¾ 637 653¾ +16 Dec 654 673¼ 653 670½ +16 Mar 672¾ 685½ 672¾ 684¼ +15 May 690¼ 690¼ 690¼ 690¼ +15 Jul 675 675 675 675 +14 Est. sales 104,838. Wed.’s sales 123,868 Wed.’s open int 433,297, up 3,964 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 486 498½ 482½ 497 +11 Mar 501 513¼ 497¾ 512 +11 May 509 521½ 506½ 520¼ +10¾ Jul 514½ 526¼ 511¼ 524¾ +10¼ Sep 510 519½ 507½ 519 +8¼ Dec 513¼ 521½ 510 520¾ +7¼ Mar 522¾ 531¼ 520¾ 530½ +6½ May 532¼ 535¼ 532¼ 535¼ +5¾ Jul 528½ 533¾ 528½ 533 +4½ Dec 498¼ 502 498¼ 501¼ +4 Dec 498¾ 498¾ 498¾ 498¾ +1¾ Est. sales 262,599. Wed.’s sales 223,299 Wed.’s open int 1,365,973 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 429 438½ 429 433¼ +4¼ Mar 448¾ 456¾ 448¾ 456¾ +9¾ Est. sales 669. Wed.’s sales 295 Wed.’s open int 4,127, up 10 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1271¾ 1283¾ 1262 1280½ +7½ Jan 1291 1301 1281 1298¼ +6 Mar 1306½ 1314¾ 1295½ 1312¾ +5½ May 1317 1326½ 1308¼ 1324¼ +4 Jul 1323½ 1330¾ 1314 1329 +3 Aug 1306¾ 1314 1299¼ 1312¾ +2½ Sep 1272½ 1276 1263¾ 1275¾ +1 Nov 1259½ 1263 1250 1261¼ — ¼ Jan 1266 1266 1263¼ 1264½ —4¼ May 1264 1264 1264 1264 +1 Est. sales 229,906. Wed.’s sales 250,982 Wed.’s open int 814,006, up 10,567

