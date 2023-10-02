Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

October 2, 2023, 1:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 545 564 541¼ 562½ +21
Mar 580 594½ 573¼ 593½ +20
May 597½ 613¾ 594½ 612¾ +18
Jul 612½ 629¼ 611¾ 628 +15¾
Sep 632½ 644½ 631 643 +14¼
Dec 653½ 662½ 649¾ 660½ +12¾
Mar 668¼ 672¾ 666¼ 672½ +8½
May 675 680 674¼ 680 +8¾
Jul 669 670 669 670 +8¾
Est. sales 129,485. Fri.’s sales 221,960
Fri.’s open int 434,160, up 12,712
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 477 489¾ 476 488½ +11¾
Mar 492¼ 504½ 491¼ 503¼ +11½
May 501 512¾ 500 511¾ +11¼
Jul 505½ 517½ 505 516½ +11
Sep 503¼ 513¾ 502½ 513 +9¾
Dec 506½ 516¾ 506½ 516 +8¾
Mar 519 526¾ 519 526¾ +9¼
Jul 526¼ 530¾ 526¼ 530¾ +9¼
Dec 491½ 499 491½ 498¾ +5½
Dec 497½ 497½ 497½ 497½ +4¼
Est. sales 177,779. Fri.’s sales 334,047
Fri.’s open int 1,358,967, up 10,013
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 428¼ 444¼ 423¼ 436¾ +4¼
Mar 453 462½ 447 456½ +6
Jul 463 463 463 463 —2¾
Est. sales 516. Fri.’s sales 827
Fri.’s open int 3,987
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1272½ 1279½ 1265¾ 1276½ +1½
Jan 1292 1298¾ 1285 1296 +1½
Mar 1307¼ 1314½ 1300¾ 1312¼ +2
May 1319¾ 1326¾ 1312½ 1325½ +3½
Jul 1324½ 1332½ 1318 1331¼ +4
Aug 1309 1316¾ 1303¼ 1316 +4¼
Sep 1272¾ 1280¼ 1267¾ 1279¾ +4¼
Nov 1257¼ 1266 1252¼ 1265 +5
Jan 1265¾ 1272½ 1265¼ 1269¼ +2¾
Est. sales 229,189. Fri.’s sales 334,278
Fri.’s open int 792,850, up 9,100

