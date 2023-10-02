CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 545 564 541¼ 562½ +21 Mar 580 594½ 573¼ 593½ +20 May 597½ 613¾ 594½ 612¾ +18 Jul 612½ 629¼ 611¾ 628 +15¾ Sep 632½ 644½ 631 643 +14¼ Dec 653½ 662½ 649¾ 660½ +12¾ Mar 668¼ 672¾ 666¼ 672½ +8½ May 675 680 674¼ 680 +8¾ Jul 669 670 669 670 +8¾ Est. sales 129,485. Fri.’s sales 221,960 Fri.’s open int 434,160, up 12,712 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 477 489¾ 476 488½ +11¾ Mar 492¼ 504½ 491¼ 503¼ +11½ May 501 512¾ 500 511¾ +11¼ Jul 505½ 517½ 505 516½ +11 Sep 503¼ 513¾ 502½ 513 +9¾ Dec 506½ 516¾ 506½ 516 +8¾ Mar 519 526¾ 519 526¾ +9¼ Jul 526¼ 530¾ 526¼ 530¾ +9¼ Dec 491½ 499 491½ 498¾ +5½ Dec 497½ 497½ 497½ 497½ +4¼ Est. sales 177,779. Fri.’s sales 334,047 Fri.’s open int 1,358,967, up 10,013 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 428¼ 444¼ 423¼ 436¾ +4¼ Mar 453 462½ 447 456½ +6 Jul 463 463 463 463 —2¾ Est. sales 516. Fri.’s sales 827 Fri.’s open int 3,987 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1272½ 1279½ 1265¾ 1276½ +1½ Jan 1292 1298¾ 1285 1296 +1½ Mar 1307¼ 1314½ 1300¾ 1312¼ +2 May 1319¾ 1326¾ 1312½ 1325½ +3½ Jul 1324½ 1332½ 1318 1331¼ +4 Aug 1309 1316¾ 1303¼ 1316 +4¼ Sep 1272¾ 1280¼ 1267¾ 1279¾ +4¼ Nov 1257¼ 1266 1252¼ 1265 +5 Jan 1265¾ 1272½ 1265¼ 1269¼ +2¾ Est. sales 229,189. Fri.’s sales 334,278 Fri.’s open int 792,850, up 9,100

