CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|545
|564
|541¼
|562½
|+21
|Mar
|580
|594½
|573¼
|593½
|+20
|May
|597½
|613¾
|594½
|612¾
|+18
|Jul
|612½
|629¼
|611¾
|628
|+15¾
|Sep
|632½
|644½
|631
|643
|+14¼
|Dec
|653½
|662½
|649¾
|660½
|+12¾
|Mar
|668¼
|672¾
|666¼
|672½
|+8½
|May
|675
|680
|674¼
|680
|+8¾
|Jul
|669
|670
|669
|670
|+8¾
|Est. sales 129,485.
|Fri.’s sales 221,960
|Fri.’s open int 434,160,
|up 12,712
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|477
|489¾
|476
|488½
|+11¾
|Mar
|492¼
|504½
|491¼
|503¼
|+11½
|May
|501
|512¾
|500
|511¾
|+11¼
|Jul
|505½
|517½
|505
|516½
|+11
|Sep
|503¼
|513¾
|502½
|513
|+9¾
|Dec
|506½
|516¾
|506½
|516
|+8¾
|Mar
|519
|526¾
|519
|526¾
|+9¼
|Jul
|526¼
|530¾
|526¼
|530¾
|+9¼
|Dec
|491½
|499
|491½
|498¾
|+5½
|Dec
|497½
|497½
|497½
|497½
|+4¼
|Est. sales 177,779.
|Fri.’s sales 334,047
|Fri.’s open int 1,358,967,
|up 10,013
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|428¼
|444¼
|423¼
|436¾
|+4¼
|Mar
|453
|462½
|447
|456½
|+6
|Jul
|463
|463
|463
|463
|—2¾
|Est. sales 516.
|Fri.’s sales 827
|Fri.’s open int 3,987
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1272½
|1279½
|1265¾
|1276½
|+1½
|Jan
|1292
|1298¾
|1285
|1296
|+1½
|Mar
|1307¼
|1314½
|1300¾
|1312¼
|+2
|May
|1319¾
|1326¾
|1312½
|1325½
|+3½
|Jul
|1324½
|1332½
|1318
|1331¼
|+4
|Aug
|1309
|1316¾
|1303¼
|1316
|+4¼
|Sep
|1272¾
|1280¼
|1267¾
|1279¾
|+4¼
|Nov
|1257¼
|1266
|1252¼
|1265
|+5
|Jan
|1265¾
|1272½
|1265¼
|1269¼
|+2¾
|Est. sales 229,189.
|Fri.’s sales 334,278
|Fri.’s open int 792,850,
|up 9,100
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.