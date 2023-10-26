Precision Drilling: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $14.8 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $14.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.08.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $333 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328.6 million.

