Potlatch: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $23.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $265.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $264.9 million.

