Popular: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 8:06 AM

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $136.3 million.

The Hato Rey, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of $1.90 per share.

The company that runs Banco Popular and other banks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. posted revenue of $1 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $693.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Popular shares have fallen 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPOP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

