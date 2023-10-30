Ponce Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) on Monday reported net income of $2.6…

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) on Monday reported net income of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

The Bronx, New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The holding company of Ponce Bank posted revenue of $39.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.2 million.

