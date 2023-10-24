Polaris Inc: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $151.7 million. The…

The Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.71 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

