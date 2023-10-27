PNM Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Friday reported net income of $37.7 million…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Friday reported net income of $37.7 million in its third quarter.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.54 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $505.9 million in the period.

PNM Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.80 per share.

