Plexus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $40.3 million.…

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $40.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.44.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $139.1 million, or $4.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Plexus said it expects revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLXS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.