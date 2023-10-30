Pinterest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $6.7 million. The…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $763.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $743.3 million.

